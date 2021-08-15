Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 377 ($4.93) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 326 ($4.26).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON STCK opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £766 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.33. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

