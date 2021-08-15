Points International (TSE:PTS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:PTS opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$309.71 million and a P/E ratio of -28.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Points International has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.02.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Points International news, Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,535.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

