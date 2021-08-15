Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.95.

SPB stock opened at C$15.80 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

