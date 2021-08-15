Cormark Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$63.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.56.

TSE:STLC opened at C$47.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.49. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

