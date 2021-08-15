United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $10.93

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $10.40. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 50,513 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

