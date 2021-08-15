Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 495,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 114,131 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.