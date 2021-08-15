Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IEA. Guggenheim began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $324.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at $8,203,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

