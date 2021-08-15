Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.31. Arcimoto shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,768 shares trading hands.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

