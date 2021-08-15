Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.40. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 9,206 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

