ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.58. ThredUp shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 783 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

