Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

