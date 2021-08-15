Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Paragon Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
About Paragon Shipping
