GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 5,400.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,412,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GSTC opened at $0.04 on Friday. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical supplements. It operates through the following segments: Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. AngioSoma also develops Liprostin for the treatment of peripheral artery disease.

