ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 60.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $17.70 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 22.55 and a quick ratio of 21.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.