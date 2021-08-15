FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.37) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

