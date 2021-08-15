Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.41). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

INZY stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

