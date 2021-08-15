Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $940,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

