Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.80” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.84. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.