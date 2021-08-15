Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €17.82.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

