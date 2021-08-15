freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.66. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

