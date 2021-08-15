Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €29.58 ($34.80) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.75. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.