Brokers Issue Forecasts for Open Lending Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Open Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 233.73% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34. Open Lending has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

