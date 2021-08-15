Wolfe Research Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $25.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $21,099,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,515,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.