Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.