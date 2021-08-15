Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.90% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.