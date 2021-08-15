Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.90% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44. Baidu has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
