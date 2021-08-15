Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lowered their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

