The Alkaline Water (WTER) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 279.20% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.00. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

