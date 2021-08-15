Global-e Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $77.60.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.