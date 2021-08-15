Global-e Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

