Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is scheduled to be posting its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

