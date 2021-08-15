Hippo (HIPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $5.27 on Friday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.