Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.64) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Truist cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.61. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,561,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.