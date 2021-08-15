National Bank Financial Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.47.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

