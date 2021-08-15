Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTOS. began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $14,454,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $13,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $12,894,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $8,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $7,079,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

