Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Buy

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CHEK stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.