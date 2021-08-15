FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.83 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$879.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.89.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

