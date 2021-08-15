Desjardins Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of MRU opened at C$63.87 on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

