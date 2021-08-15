Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDO. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

TSE:WDO opened at C$12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.24. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

