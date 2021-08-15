William Blair Comments on Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

