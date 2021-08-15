Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €99.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

HEN3 stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.86.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

