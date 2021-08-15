Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.75 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.31 ($14.48).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.69 ($10.23) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.75.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

