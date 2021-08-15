Warburg Research Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.27. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

