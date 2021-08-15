Warburg Research Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.27. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

