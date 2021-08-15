TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €29.08 ($34.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.83. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.