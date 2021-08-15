Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $513,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $67.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.