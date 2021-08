Analyzing Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinseo has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Trinseo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinseo $3.04 billion 0.65 $7.90 million $2.05 24.89

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Trinseo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Trinseo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinseo 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trinseo has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Trinseo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Trinseo 3.53% 34.83% 6.85%

Summary

Trinseo beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings. The Synthetic Rubber segment focuses on the production of synthetic rubber products used predominantly in tires, impact modifiers, and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment includes a variety of compounds and blends. The Polystyrene segment comprises of general purpose polystyrenes and polystyrene that has been modified with polybutadiene rubber to increase its impact resistant properties. The Feedstock’s segment focuses on the production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrene’s segment consists solely of the operations of the firm’s owned joint venture. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

