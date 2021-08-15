Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

