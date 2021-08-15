Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €156.10 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.50.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

