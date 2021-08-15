Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AESE. Colliers Securities lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.