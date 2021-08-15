Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FENG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

