Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FENG opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.