Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €26.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.28 ($22.68).

DEQ opened at €21.30 ($25.06) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €21.40 ($25.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

