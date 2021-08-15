Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.08.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.38. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $193,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,561,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,453,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

