The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

